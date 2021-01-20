Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 352,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,165 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 8.8% of LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $19,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 685.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,026,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,548,000 after acquiring an additional 895,300 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 8,206,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,736,000 after purchasing an additional 861,033 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,426,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,993,000 after purchasing an additional 387,047 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 714,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,920,000 after purchasing an additional 339,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,997,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,741,000 after buying an additional 277,492 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $55.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.64. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $55.41.

