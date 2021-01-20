Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) is JustInvest LLC’s 9th Largest Position

JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.2% of JustInvest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 690.0% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $198.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.72. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $200.03.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

