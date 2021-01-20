Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 16.9% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $36,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.86. 4,016,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,941,039. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $200.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.72.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

