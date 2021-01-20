Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $379.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report $379.88 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $378.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $384.31 million. Veeva Systems posted sales of $311.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Veeva Systems.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.86 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on VEEV. Raymond James upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.08.

In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.93, for a total transaction of $127,266.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,266.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.28, for a total value of $2,862,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,942,099.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,901 shares of company stock worth $12,101,044 in the last 90 days. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. FMR LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 15.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,916,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,152,638,000 after purchasing an additional 648,208 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,610,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,108,459,000 after purchasing an additional 539,396 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 159.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 306,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,227,000 after purchasing an additional 188,380 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth $46,555,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 29.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 727,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,479,000 after purchasing an additional 166,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $278.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $275.55 and a 200 day moving average of $272.58. The company has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a PE ratio of 129.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $313.99.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veeva Systems (VEEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.