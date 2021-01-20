VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (VPT.V) (CVE:VPT) Shares Up 41.7%

VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (VPT.V) (CVE:VPT)’s share price shot up 41.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.17. 19,313,140 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 486% from the average session volume of 3,293,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The stock has a market cap of C$15.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.09.

VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (VPT.V) Company Profile (CVE:VPT)

Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd., a medical device company, develops and commercializes diagnostic tools that monitor patients with heart disease primarily in Canada. The company offers Ventripoint Medical System, a medical imaging system that is used to generate three-dimensional models with critical volume and functional measurements of a patient's heart chambers.

