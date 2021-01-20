Venus (XVS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.65 Million

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 20th. Venus has a market cap of $36.62 million and approximately $3.65 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Venus has traded down 8% against the US dollar. One Venus token can currently be bought for $4.59 or 0.00013109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Venus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,048.76 or 1.00119471 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00024856 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002374 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000208 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000208 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00035179 BTC.

Venus Token Profile

Venus (CRYPTO:XVS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,980,515 tokens. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. The official website for Venus is venus.io.

Venus Token Trading

Venus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Venus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.