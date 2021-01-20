Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Shares Up 6.9% on Analyst Upgrade

Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE)’s share price was up 6.9% on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $20.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Veoneer traded as high as $25.66 and last traded at $25.12. Approximately 844,739 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 748,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.49.

VNE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Veoneer from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Veoneer in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Veoneer to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Veoneer in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Veoneer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Veoneer by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 813,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,965,000 after buying an additional 37,438 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 3.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 212,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 11.2% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 36,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Veoneer by 176.5% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 63,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 40,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Veoneer by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 175,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 60,459 shares during the period. 26.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 2.66.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.02. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 40.13% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Veoneer (NYSE:VNE)

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units and crash sensors, brake control systems, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

