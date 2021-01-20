Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Price Target Lowered to $59.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $61.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a hold rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an equal weight rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a peer perform rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verizon Communications from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.90.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $57.05 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The stock has a market cap of $236.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.28 and a 200-day moving average of $58.73.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,828,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,120,105,000 after acquiring an additional 69,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,225,458 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,084,232,000 after purchasing an additional 937,809 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,455,698 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $953,857,000 after buying an additional 330,979 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 17.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,512,741 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $387,442,000 after buying an additional 979,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,803,826 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $285,780,000 after buying an additional 601,312 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

