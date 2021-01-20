Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) Short Interest Update

Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 800,500 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the December 15th total of 952,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 369,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Verso news, CEO Randy J. Nebel bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $145,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Kirt bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $97,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRS. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verso by 10.8% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,202,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,485,000 after purchasing an additional 117,336 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Verso by 6.6% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,802,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,222,000 after purchasing an additional 112,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verso in the third quarter worth approximately $847,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Verso by 137.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 156,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 90,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verso in the third quarter worth approximately $672,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VRS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BWS Financial upgraded Verso from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

NYSE:VRS traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $12.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,135. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.12 and its 200 day moving average is $11.15. The company has a market cap of $430.64 million, a PE ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.89. Verso has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $19.34.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $306.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.88 million. Verso had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 9.89%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verso will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Verso’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -210.53%.

About Verso

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

