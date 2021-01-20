Vertical Research Begins Coverage on Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO)

Research analysts at Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Shares of LECO stock opened at $119.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.61 and its 200 day moving average is $102.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. Lincoln Electric has a twelve month low of $59.29 and a twelve month high of $123.42.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $668.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.83 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $553,192.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,377.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $748,732.82. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,862 shares of company stock worth $2,919,674. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LECO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 1,065.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 655,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,313,000 after purchasing an additional 599,078 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 218.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 540,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,788,000 after buying an additional 370,964 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3,389.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 303,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,902,000 after acquiring an additional 294,460 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 10.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,473,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,624,000 after acquiring an additional 140,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after acquiring an additional 140,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

