Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) Receives $20.14 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.14.

A number of analysts recently commented on VRT shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

In other Vertiv news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 18,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $301,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRT. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter valued at $486,000. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 2.9% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 149,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 2.9% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 700,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,138,000 after acquiring an additional 19,655 shares in the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter valued at $433,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $20.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.18. Vertiv has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $20.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

