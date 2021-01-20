Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VWDRY shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Danske lowered shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

VWDRY stock opened at $77.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.21 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.64. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $87.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.89%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

