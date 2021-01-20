Viacoin (VIA) Price Hits $0.34 on Major Exchanges

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 15.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $7.82 million and $286,405.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.56 or 0.00416976 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 54.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003284 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003308 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000251 BTC.

About Viacoin

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,173,093 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Viacoin Coin Trading

Viacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

