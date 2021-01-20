Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

VCTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America downgraded Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.86.

Shares of VCTR stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.61. Victory Capital has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $26.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $188.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.91 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 42.30% and a net margin of 24.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Victory Capital by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Victory Capital by 200.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 136,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 91,324 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 35.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 10,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 25.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. 16.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

