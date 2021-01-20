VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) Shares Acquired by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) by 58.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $63.98 on Wednesday. VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $64.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.37.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 13th were issued a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.