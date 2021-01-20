Vid Price Down 1.1% Over Last Week (VI)

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 20th. Vid has a total market cap of $1.62 million and $62,049.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vid has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One Vid token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0693 or 0.00000198 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00043874 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00118669 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00071615 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.36 or 0.00255128 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000714 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,113.96 or 0.94543580 BTC.

About Vid

Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,436,856 tokens. The official website for Vid is vid.camera. The official message board for Vid is medium.com/vid-foundation.

Vid Token Trading

Vid can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vid using one of the exchanges listed above.

