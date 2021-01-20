Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) Short Interest Up 16.0% in December

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,400 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the December 15th total of 67,600 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNCE. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vince in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Vince by 76.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,084 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 9,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vince by 62.0% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 36,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Vince from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of VNCE stock opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $107.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.47. Vince has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $17.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.49.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.68. Vince had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 47.85%. Analysts forecast that Vince will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vince

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, T-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising T-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denim, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

