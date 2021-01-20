Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Herbert Virgin Sells 10,530 Shares

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Herbert Virgin sold 10,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $400,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Herbert Virgin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

On Tuesday, January 12th, Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $111,714.80.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total transaction of $118,677.95.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $118,982.35.

On Friday, November 27th, Herbert Virgin sold 2,930 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $87,900.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Herbert Virgin sold 2,340 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $63,858.60.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Herbert Virgin sold 2,340 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $61,448.40.

On Tuesday, October 27th, Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $133,327.20.

Shares of VIR stock opened at $38.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.51 and a beta of -0.99. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $75.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.62.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 339.61% and a negative return on equity of 47.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,074,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,865,000 after acquiring an additional 212,472 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 11.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 928,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,887,000 after acquiring an additional 93,486 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 433.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 536,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,416,000 after acquiring an additional 435,872 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 517.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 226,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after acquiring an additional 189,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at $7,059,000. 54.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VIR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Vir Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.