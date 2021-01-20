Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Lowered to Neutral at 140166

140166 downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Virgin Galactic from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.75.

SPCE opened at $31.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.16 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.00 and a 200-day moving average of $21.56. Virgin Galactic has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $42.49.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Virgin Galactic news, Director James Ryans sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $792,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,434.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $53,420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,092,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,156,978.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 85.7% in the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the third quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 35.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. 23.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

