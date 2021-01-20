Visa (NYSE:V) Given New $233.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $218.00 to $233.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.23.

V traded up $4.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.84. The company had a trading volume of 373,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,786,308. The company has a market cap of $401.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.03. Visa has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $220.39.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $1,642,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,090 shares in the company, valued at $21,920,027.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 3.8% in the third quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 2.5% during the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co raised its position in Visa by 5.1% in the third quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 1,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

