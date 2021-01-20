Vision Capital Management Inc. Acquires 150 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,268 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 3,443 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 12,750 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,995 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.54.

NYSE UNP traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $218.01. 67,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,525,133. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $221.28. The firm has a market cap of $146.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.