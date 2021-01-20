Vision Capital Management Inc. Acquires 7,147 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 112.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,147 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 34,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 10,917 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 35,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 20,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on GILD. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Guggenheim raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Gilead Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.40.

Shares of GILD traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $67.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,245,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.15, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.41. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.