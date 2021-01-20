Vision Capital Management Inc. Buys 61,386 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 541,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,386 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 1.8% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $9,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Compass Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 122,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 75,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 66,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.1% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 19,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. 53.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $17.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,133,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,347,824. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.91 and a 200 day moving average of $17.89. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $19.76.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

