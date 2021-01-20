Vision Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Vision Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 213.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,882,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,803,000 after buying an additional 5,369,482 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 378.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth about $230,000. 57.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAR. Gordon Haskett boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.78.

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total value of $534,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,016.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total value of $12,872,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,172 shares in the company, valued at $97,849,339.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,803 shares of company stock worth $14,438,533 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.40. 92,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,145,822. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.56 and a 1 year high of $150.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.29 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.96.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.