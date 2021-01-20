Vision Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,142 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for 1.4% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Amgen from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.27.

AMGN stock traded up $3.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $252.04. The stock had a trading volume of 75,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536,514. The firm has a market cap of $146.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $230.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.41. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.05 and a 52-week high of $264.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

