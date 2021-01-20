Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Buys Shares of 9,059 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,734,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,975,000 after acquiring an additional 944,381 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,469,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,316,000 after acquiring an additional 518,830 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,195,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,247,000 after purchasing an additional 138,340 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 40.2% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,732,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,993,000 after purchasing an additional 497,188 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,491,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,463,000 after purchasing an additional 196,711 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BIV opened at $92.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.28. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $83.21 and a 1 year high of $94.43.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

