Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Purchases 1,012 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 600.0% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 7,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCP opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $22.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.45.

