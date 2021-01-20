Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Purchases 4,119 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 338,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 6.1% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $12,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sabal Trust CO acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $362,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $768,000.

SCHF opened at $37.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.00. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $37.54.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

