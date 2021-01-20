Vivid Financial Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,610 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,858 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,729,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 504,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,619,000 after purchasing an additional 21,352 shares during the period.

In other Guidewire Software news, Director Paul Lavin sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total value of $130,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at $241,385.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $146,617.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,521 shares of company stock worth $1,827,021. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GWRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.33.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $126.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of -323.46 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.87 and its 200 day moving average is $114.73. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.64 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.60 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

