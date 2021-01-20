Vivid Financial Management Inc. Has $263,000 Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. decreased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 51.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. China Renaissance Securities lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.00.

Shares of BABA opened at $251.65 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $169.95 and a one year high of $319.32. The company has a market cap of $680.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.41.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. The company had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $13.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

