Vivid Financial Management Inc. Makes New $221,000 Investment in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 946 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 238.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,696,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,281 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,816,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,186,000 after acquiring an additional 681,744 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,000,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,859,000 after acquiring an additional 321,134 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,854,000 after acquiring an additional 298,734 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,660,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,662,000 after acquiring an additional 257,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

TEAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Atlassian from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Atlassian from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlassian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Macquarie initiated coverage on Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Atlassian from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.29.

TEAM stock opened at $226.74 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $233.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.51. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $110.01 and a fifty-two week high of $250.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.27, a P/E/G ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $459.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.