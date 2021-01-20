Vivid Financial Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,316 Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,357,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $600,770,000 after purchasing an additional 573,273 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Wix.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,396,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Wix.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,134,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 336,203 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,681,000 after buying an additional 141,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 198.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 184,457 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,129,000 after buying an additional 122,685 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $249.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of -96.84 and a beta of 1.64. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $76.81 and a 52-week high of $319.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.79.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The firm had revenue of $254.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $342.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $292.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wix.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.88.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

