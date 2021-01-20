Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Rating Increased to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

VLPNY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Voestalpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Get Voestalpine alerts:

OTCMKTS:VLPNY opened at $7.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Voestalpine has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $7.50.

Voestalpine Company Profile

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Voestalpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voestalpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.