Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.85.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VYGR. Wedbush lowered their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ VYGR traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.87. The company had a trading volume of 273,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,253. Voyager Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $14.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.38. The stock has a market cap of $332.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.80.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $2.46. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.46% and a negative net margin of 60.61%. The company had revenue of $117.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.34 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Allison Dorval sold 2,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $25,360.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,069.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andre Turenne sold 10,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $90,018.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,754.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 357.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

