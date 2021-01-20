Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Position Reduced by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,360 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $332,455,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,257,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,736,000 after acquiring an additional 297,346 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 927,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,680,000 after acquiring an additional 565,829 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 915,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,085,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 672,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,196,000 after acquiring an additional 125,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on VMC. Stephens upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.50.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $158.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.51. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $168.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $411,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,445. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

