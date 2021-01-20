Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at Maxim Group

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) had its target price lifted by Maxim Group from $6.50 to $13.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vuzix from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.33.

VUZI opened at $9.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $394.30 million, a P/E ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 2.09. Vuzix has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.51 and a 200 day moving average of $4.91.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 million. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 95.50% and a negative net margin of 321.08%. On average, research analysts forecast that Vuzix will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VUZI. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Vuzix in the second quarter worth about $43,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Vuzix in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Simmons Bank bought a new stake in Vuzix in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vuzix in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vuzix in the third quarter worth about $55,000. 12.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products in the form of smart glasses and AR glasses. Its products include monocular smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; and blade smart sunglasses for applications ranging from basic text messaging and answering the phone to overlaying mapping directions, menus, weather, events, stock quotes, video conferencing, sports updates, social feeds, bio-metrics, and others.

