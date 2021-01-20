Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) (TSE:WJX) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.41

Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) (TSE:WJX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.41 and traded as high as $18.81. Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) shares last traded at $18.52, with a volume of 37,820 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) from C$17.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$361.01 million and a P/E ratio of 11.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.66.

Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) (TSE:WJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$340.62 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Wajax Co. will post 1.7800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Wajax Co. (WJX.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 62.11%.

Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) Company Profile (TSE:WJX)

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company provides construction, material-handling, crane and utility, forestry, storage, and mining and oil sands equipment.

