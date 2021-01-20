Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Holdings Raised by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,038.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,138 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.42. 130,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,395,051. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a PE ratio of 96.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $54.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.22.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

