Wambolt & Associates LLC Buys Shares of 2,336 Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,249,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,086,000 after acquiring an additional 89,877 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 133.6% in the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 124,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,493,000 after acquiring an additional 71,404 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,807,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,041,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 100,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,102,000 after purchasing an additional 38,890 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $217.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $211.82 and its 200-day moving average is $189.59. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $106.07 and a 12-month high of $219.57.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.