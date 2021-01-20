Wambolt & Associates LLC Buys Shares of 7,991 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 89,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,240,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,182,000 after buying an additional 160,026 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 64,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO opened at $53.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.89. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $53.73.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

