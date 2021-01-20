Wambolt & Associates LLC Grows Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 71.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,375,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 38,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 68,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,469,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Truist raised their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.41.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $142.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.81 and a 200 day moving average of $139.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

