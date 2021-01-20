Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $315,000 Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Wambolt & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FBHS. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 617.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 108,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $8,678,722.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,993,550. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FBHS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.53.

FBHS stock opened at $88.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.09 and a 200-day moving average of $82.55. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.90 and a 12-month high of $92.59.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. On average, research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

