Wambolt & Associates LLC Invests $215,000 in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 79.1% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 39.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $124.12 on Wednesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $128.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of -129.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.28%.

DRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Darden Restaurants from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird raised Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $87.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.65.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total value of $299,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,962 shares in the company, valued at $234,714.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total value of $95,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,112.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $726,897 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

