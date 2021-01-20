Wambolt & Associates LLC Lowers Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Wambolt & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,909,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $267,003,000 after buying an additional 2,049,635 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.7% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 17,434,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $275,291,000 after buying an additional 1,240,558 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.7% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 7,001,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,557,000 after buying an additional 845,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,617,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $138,418,000 after buying an additional 590,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooperman Leon G purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at about $7,895,000. 30.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $76,880.00. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 1,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.05 per share, for a total transaction of $35,814.00. Insiders have bought a total of 10,905 shares of company stock worth $213,546 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.07.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $23.29 on Wednesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $28.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.84 and its 200 day moving average is $18.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $50.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

