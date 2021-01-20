Wambolt & Associates LLC Makes New $240,000 Investment in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,256 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 2,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FIS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.72.

FIS opened at $128.06 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.68 and a 52-week high of $158.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -711.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.28 and its 200-day moving average is $142.90.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

In other news, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $4,097,343.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,368,197.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ido Gileadi sold 20,007 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,901,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,689,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,161 shares of company stock valued at $9,776,812 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

