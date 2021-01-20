Wambolt & Associates LLC Purchases New Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 697 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Shares of TFX stock opened at $385.83 on Wednesday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $221.27 and a 12 month high of $414.72. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 49.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $397.14 and a 200-day moving average of $372.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.53. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $628.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TFX has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Teleflex from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Teleflex from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Teleflex from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.27.

In related news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.38, for a total value of $72,276.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,321 shares in the company, valued at $477,382.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total value of $1,107,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,133,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.