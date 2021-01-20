Wambolt & Associates LLC Sells 37 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wambolt & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. FMR LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,283,569,000 after acquiring an additional 212,006 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,719 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,331,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Matthew 25 Management Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp now owns 2,850 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,863,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Resource Planning Group bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,120.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 91.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,178.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,170.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,900.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,648.87.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at $19,383,864.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

