Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Receives $34.44 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.44.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WMG. Morgan Stanley raised Warner Music Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Warner Music Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Warner Music Group stock traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.55. The company had a trading volume of 31,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,709. Warner Music Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $39.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.01 and its 200-day moving average is $31.18.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Forbes Cooper sold 557,000 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $17,289,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $196,640,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 167.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,212,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,940 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Warner Music Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,255,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,078,000 after buying an additional 60,112 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Warner Music Group by 1,168.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 793,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,798,000 after buying an additional 730,735 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 16.2% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 415,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,927,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. 15.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

