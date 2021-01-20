Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Shares Up 5.6%

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)’s share price shot up 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.81 and last traded at $38.18. 1,180,957 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 713,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.15.

A number of brokerages have commented on WMG. Credit Suisse Group cut Warner Music Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Warner Music Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Truist lifted their target price on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.44.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.99 and a 200 day moving average of $31.21.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Equities analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Warner Music Group news, CEO Stephen Forbes Cooper sold 557,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $17,289,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,048,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Music Group during the second quarter worth about $1,334,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Warner Music Group during the second quarter worth about $182,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Music Group during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Music Group during the second quarter worth about $196,640,000. Institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:WMG)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

