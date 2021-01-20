Warpaint London PLC (W7L.L)’s (W7L) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Warpaint London PLC (W7L.L) (LON:W7L)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

LON W7L opened at GBX 92.25 ($1.21) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £70.80 million and a PE ratio of 307.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 76.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 70.18. Warpaint London PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 35 ($0.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 98 ($1.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.89, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Warpaint London PLC (W7L.L) Company Profile

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers eye, face make-up, lip, and nail products; gift products; accessories and sets; brushes; and others. It also provides supply chain management services; and operates as a wholesaler.

